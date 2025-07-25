When General Abdourahamane Tiani and his military colleagues seized power in Niger on July 26, 2023, the premise was to shield the nation from undue Western influence, spiralling insecurity and economic decline under the government of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who remains in detention in the presidential palace in Niamey.

Two years on, the military leadership is carrying out what promises to be a sweeping transformation – breaking the neocolonial Western stranglehold, asserting state control over uranium reserves estimated to be worth billions of dollars, and charting an independent course that is reshaping Niger's place on the continent.

French and American troops have been expelled as part of the churn. Niger has also parted ways with ECOWAS to forge a new regional partnership, Alliance des États du Sahel (AES), with Mali and Burkina Faso.

"Niger is on a good pathway to regain its sovereignty," Daouda Ouedraogo, a journalist and rights activist from Niger, tells TRT Afrika.

"Their big wins have been to review the contracts with the mining companies on how to manage uranium reserves, and in the fight against terrorism…They have not achieved their goals yet, but they are in good shape to achieve them."

Security in focus

Experts believe Niger's transformation matters beyond its borders, influencing how things play out in the Sahel – a volatile region across the Sahara that has seen frequent attacks by terrorist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh.

According to this year's Global Terrorism Index, the region accounts for over half of all terrorism-related deaths globally.

Niger withdrew from ECOWAS, deeming it too close to the West and unable to deal with terrorism in the region.

Gen Tiani's administration had downplayed the risk of isolation and made military cooperation against terrorism the bedrock of the new alliance with Mali and Burkina Faso.

The Sahel defence pact entails an ambitious plan to deploy a joint force of 5,000 troops to combat terrorist threats.

While distancing itself from Western powers, including former colonial ruler France, Niger has strengthened ties with Türkiye and Russia. It signed a number of economic and security agreements with Ankara, with the latest being the Military Financial Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul on 24 July.

"It isn't easy to fight against terrorism because it is an asymmetric war. Niger seems more open than others to managing diplomatic relationships as part of the strategy to stave off terrorist threats," explains Ouedraogo.

Integration initiative

AES has also decided to have a common biometric passport for citizens of the three nations, although its formal rollout in Niger remains a work in progress.

The new document officially entered circulation on January 29, coinciding with Niger and the other two nations' official withdrawal from ECOWAS and marking a symbolic break from the past.

The AES passport incorporates modern biometric technology and meets all requirements set forth by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, carrying the same diplomatic standing as other internationally recognised travel documents.

Citizens have the option of retaining their existing ECOWAS passports until expiry or obtain the new AES passport, with identical application procedures and fees, from border police offices.

Experts see a strong rationale behind the Niger's steadfastness in severing ties with the regional bloc.

"ECOWAS celebrated its 50th anniversary recently, but it has transformed from an economic institution into a political one. Integration was supposed to be based on economic ties," explains Ouedraogo.

Economic resilience

Despite political upheaval, Niger's economy has shown unexpected strength.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the country's efforts to stabilise the economy. Last week, the global lender approved the release of approximately US $41 million to the government.

"Niger's economy has demonstrated resilience against shocks stemming from political instability, conflict, and extreme climate events. Economic activity rebounded in 2024, and the near-term outlook is relatively favourable," says the IMF.

The funding is expected to support policy reforms, strengthen public finance systems, and address environmental and developmental challenges. Foreign institutions and multilateral lenders that had paused their ties with Niger are also re-engaging with the country.

Reclaiming resources

The military leadership announced last month plans to nationalise a uranium mine operated by French nuclear firm Orano. The decision came as part of a broader review of mining concessions in a country with one of the world's largest uranium deposits.

Authorities accused Orano, which has operated in Niger for 50 years, of "irresponsible, illegal and unfair behaviour", saying the firm took a disproportionate share of uranium from the Somair mine.

Landlocked Niger has also moved to secure its economic lifelines, including crucial access to a coastal port.

After a trade dispute with coastal neighbour Benin which led to blockage of oil exports through the port of Seme-Kpodji, Niger joined Mali and Burkina Faso in embracing Morocco's "Atlantic Initiative".

The project promises ocean access through a new $1.3 billion port at El Argoub, scheduled for completion by 2028.

Constitutional changes

The military has pressed forward with fundamental legal changes.

In March 2025, Niger unveiled the Refoundation Charter, a document that redefines the country's legal framework until a new constitution replaces the one dissolved after the putsch.

The charter grants Gen Tiani a five-year transitional presidency, although this timeline remains adjustable based on security conditions.

Crucially, it requires any future authorisation of foreign troops on Nigerien soil to pass a national referendum, except in cases of "proven emergency" when the President may act by decree.

Linguistic independence

In perhaps the most symbolic break with colonial legacy, Niger demoted French from its status as the official language to merely a "working language" alongside English.

Hausa, the country's most widely spoken indigenous tongue, has now been designated as the national language in the country of approximately 26 million people.

Nine other languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche and Arabic, gained recognition as "the spoken languages of Niger".

This linguistic shift aligns with similar moves by AES partners Mali and Burkina Faso.

The trio also withdrew from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, the grouping of French-speaking countries, while streets and monuments bearing French names were renamed.

Niger's trajectory remains uncertain, but the military administration has undeniably transformed the country's international relationships and internal structures.