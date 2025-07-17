Kenyan para-cyclist Kennedy Ogada felt a familiar rush of exhilaration as he powered across the finish line at the Kaptagat Forest Complex on July 5, the grimace of the final push quickly making way for a wide smile.

This time, it wasn't just the thrill of making it to the podium that lit up his face.

Less than a year since competing in the Paris Paralympics, Ogada was at Kaptagat on a mission that went beyond chasing medals. This was, quite literally, a race against time to save a forest training ground regarded as the cradle of Kenyan Olympic legends.

More than a hundred cyclists, including para-athletes like Ogada, conquered the gruelling 80km Kaptagat Cycling for Nature Challenge that cut through the mist-shrouded highlands of the forest complex in Uasin Gishu County, southwestern Kenya.

This high-altitude landscape, the training ground of Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, faces environmental threats that the annual cycling event aims to raise awareness about.

Cycling a theme

Now in its ninth year, the Cycling for Nature Challenge is part of broader efforts to restore the Kaptagat ecosystem. According to the Kenya Forest Service, 3,000 hectares of previously degraded land have been restored by more than 95%.

"This is a programme that combines restoration, livelihood improvement, and sport," says Jackson Koech, WWF-Kenya's head of conservation.

The initiative extends beyond environmental conservation. Community members receive high-yield cows for dairy, horticulture seedlings, biogas units and access to clean water, all of which help create sustainable livelihoods alongside ecological restoration.

"It blends endurance, environment and empowerment in ways that are truly impactful," Mohamed Awer, chief executive officer of WWF-Kenya, tells TRT Afrika.

"We believe that by promoting cycling, alongside our broader conservation work, we can inspire both athletes and local communities to take an active role in environmental stewardship."

RELATED TRT Global - Eritrean makes history at global cycling competition

The annual cycling challenge, which draws both elite athletes and beginners, is a reminder that every pedal forward propels the mission for a greener tomorrow.

Personal discoveries

For Ndung'u wa Kieya, winner of the men's event this year, the race marked a redemption journey of sorts.

"Last year, I wasn't well prepared, and I finished ninth. I had to come back to prove myself and see how far I can go. It paid off and I won the race," Kieya tells TRT Afrika. "I faced a few challenges along the way, which showed that I still have the spirit and the will in me to overcome those."

In the women's category, Monica Jelimo was a picture of disbelief, seemingly overwhelmed by her victory.

"I was emotional as I was crossing the finish line, hearing my parents shouting…I was also happy that this was a race for impact, to remember that the Kaptagat Forest Complex needs saving, and to plant more trees."

The event concluded with the cyclists planting over 300 trees at the Eliud Kipchoge-adopted site. The exercise marked a collective pledge to nurture the ecosystem that has shaped so many athletic careers.

Ogada, who has competed in international cycling events in Portugal and the UK, apart from the Paralympics, was delighted to have a tree planted in his name. "I feel humbled that people will be able to see that Ogada planted a tree, and he did it to conserve the environment," he says.

The Kaptagat challenge was also a platform for him to promote paracycling in Kenya.

RELATED TRT Global - Kenya rewards Olympic heroes with cash bonuses

"I want paracycling to be recognised as a competitive sport across the Republic of Kenya," he says, hoping his participation would inspire others living with disabilities to pursue sport.

Fellow champion Kieya echoes his message to treat sport as both a source of joy and a means to further a cause. "We take care of our nature, then nature takes care of us," he tells TRT Afrika.