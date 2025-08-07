Somalia is preparing to become the first African country to launch satellites from its soil, a development few would have predicted for a nation still rebuilding from three decades of civil war.

The $6-billion space partnership with Türkiye comes just 13 years after Somalia formed its federal government, when most international assistance focused on basic security and infrastructure.

Now, a spaceport is under construction along the Indian Ocean coast, with the first launch planned for late 2025.

"Having a satellite launched from Somalia into space is a monumental achievement that represents more than a few billion dollars," Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says of the plan.

The partnership with Türkiye represents one of the largest foreign investments in Somalia's history and marks a significant shift in both countries' strategic priorities, mainly harnessing the tailwind for an economic and scientific surge.

Geographical advantage

Somalia is positioned just above the equator, straddling the northern and southern hemispheres. Scientifically, this makes it one of the best possible locations on Earth for a rocket lift-off.

Rockets launched from equatorial locations benefit from Earth's maximum rotational velocity –approximately 1,670 kmph – while reducing fuel requirements and increasing payload capacity.

The designated 30×30 km site along Somalia's extensive coastline, the longest in mainland Africa, also provides a clear eastward trajectory over the Indian Ocean under the Horn of Africa's consistently clear skies, ensuring spent rocket stages fall safely away from populated areas.

Win-win alliance

The Somali facility addresses several key objectives in Türkiye's 10-year space roadmap that was announced in 2021, including plans to achieve a hard Moon landing by 2028, build a national Global Navigation Satellite System comparable to GPS, and test long-range missile capabilities.

The site offers Türkiye a low-latitude launch platform outside NATO's operational sphere, providing both political flexibility and the ability to test military payloads alongside civilian satellites.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly shared the "good news" about preparations for the Somali space base being underway during a closed-door meeting with the ruling AK Party's central executive committee.

Turkish defence officials have since confirmed that the facility will serve as a long-range missile testing facility, supporting the Tayfun and Cenk missile systems designed for extended-range strikes, and making it a rare dual-use installation for both space and defence applications.