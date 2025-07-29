Somalia’s national carrier, Somalia Airlines, is set to take to the skies after an absence of more than three decades.

The ‘White Star’, which once operated domestic and international flights, discontinued operations in 1991 following the fall of the government of President Siad Barre that plunged the nation into decades of conflict.

It is now expected to resume flights in about two months after the Somalia government acquired two Airbus A320 aircraft, according to Transport Minister Mohamed Farah.

“This isn't just about two new Airbus A320s acquired today; it's a powerful symbol of our nation's incredible journey of resilience, rebuilding, and renewed national pride,” Farah said on Monday.

“It will provide crucial direct connectivity for our vast diaspora, fostering unity and making travel easier for families and businesses alike” he added.

At least three more planes are expected to be added to the fleet as the airline aims at reaching international destinations, the minister said.

"This is just the beginning…. We've acquired two, and we'll acquire two or three more and add more, so they can compete with other airlines. This will significantly boost the reputation and profile of Somalia," said Farah.

Rebuilding Somalia

The relaunch of the national carrier is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, boost economic growth and restore pride in the nation’s aviation industry, the minister observed.

"Our Somali people travel a lot, and this time, they shall travel with Somali Airlines, which has been bought by the Somali government and owned by the Somali people," he added, expressing immense satisfaction with this new beginning.

"We are so happy for this start today, and we appreciate the role of the government in ensuring the completion of these efforts."

The federal government has been making progress in rebuilding the country.

Last month, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commissioned the New Mogadishu Airport in Haawaay area. It is expected to alleviate pressure on the Aden Adde International Airport and meet Mogadishu's growing need for an international airport that complies with global standards.

In 2018, Somalia reached a key aviation milestone after resuming full control of its airspace, which until then was under the control of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Earlier this year, the country joined the Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA), the aviation safety oversight body for the East African Community (EAC), signaling a renewed commitment to international aviation standards and cooperation.