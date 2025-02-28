One human rights group wey dey for Washington don carry evidence go give International Criminal Court (ICC), make dem investigate former US President Joe Biden and im administration sake of say dem dey complicit for Israeli war crimes for Gaza.

For one 172-page document wey Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) submit give ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan on January 24, 2025, dem accuse Biden, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin say dem dey "help and support" Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza. Dem release the document to public on Monday.

The document talk say US government don give Israel plenty military, political, and public support. This one include over $17.9 billion wey dem take transfer weapons since October 7, 2023, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic backing like how US dey always veto UN Security Council resolutions wey dey condemn Israeli actions.

Reed Brody, wey be war crimes lawyer and DAWN board member, talk say evidence dey strong for ICC to investigate. "The bombs wey dem drop for Palestinian hospitals, schools, and houses na American bombs. This killing and persecution na with American support," Brody tell TRT World. "We dey for one serious moment for international criminal law, and the question be say, ICC go fit stand gidigba or dem go join the victims wey Gaza don bury?"

How e take work legally? Even though individuals and organisations no fit directly carry case go ICC, dem fit submit evidence or communication give the Prosecutor. If evidence dey enough, the Prosecutor fit ask ICC Pre-Trial Chamber for permission to start formal investigation.

DAWN base their submission on Article 15 of the Rome Statute wey allow third parties to provide evidence wey fit help the Prosecutor. Even though Israel and US no be ICC members, the Court fit investigate crimes wey happen for member states or wey member nationals commit. Since Palestine join Rome Statute for 2015 and ICC recognise am as state for 2021, the Court fit investigate crimes wey happen for Gaza, West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

How dem go take resist US political pressure? Even though law talk say nobody dey above the law, history don show say US dey use political and economic power to pressure international legal organisations. Before-before, US don sanction ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and other ICC staff because dem investigate US war crimes for Afghanistan and Israel actions for Palestinian territories.

For January 2025, Trump wey just start new term sanction ICC again because dem issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Even with Biden threats and Trump sanctions, the investigation never stop.

Brody talk say as human rights advocates, dem role na to hold leaders accountable. "As Americans and lawyers, we go talk the hard truth. Our government no just dey morally complicit for Israel crimes, dem dey legally complicit too," Brody yarn. "If rule of law mean anything, e suppose apply to everybody, no matter who dey power."

DAWN also talk about Trump Gaza plan wey dem reject, wey include force Palestinians to move go other countries. Dem say this one fit make Trump face war crimes and obstruction of justice under Rome Statute.

Brody explain say US sanction ICC because na the first time wey dem indict US ally. Before now, international courts dey mostly handle cases against defeated enemies or powerless people, especially from Africa. But DAWN dey argue say American officials wey support crimes suppose face justice, no matter who dey power.

Sarah Leah Whitson, DAWN Executive Director, talk say Biden, Blinken, and Austin no just ignore evidence of Israel crimes, dem even support am by giving Israel weapons and political backing. She say, "Dem make sure say Israel fit carry out atrocities without wahala."