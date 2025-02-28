Di numba of people wey don die for Goma and di area wey dey around am for eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) don pass 8,500 since January, as M23 rebels increase di fight wit government soldiers and capture di city, na wetin authorities tok.

Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba tok on Thursday say dem don record more than 5,700 people wey wound.

"We don already bury more than 8,500 people for di city of Goma. We still get about 30 bodies for our morgues," Kamba tok give journalists during one press briefing wey dem do to talk about di humanitarian crisis for Goma, wey be di capital of North Kivu province.

"For di last two days alone, we don carry 23 bodies of people wey dem kill between February 23 and 25," Kamba add.

Kamba still tok say di government no support di way dem dey force young people to join rebel activities. E note say "four trucks don already carry young people to force dem join our enemies."

1,500 more deaths

Earlier for di week, di prime minister tok say at least 7,000 people don die since January, wey mean say di death toll don increase by at least 1,500.

On January 27, M23 rebels wey Rwanda dey back claim say dem don take over Goma, but di government wey dey Kinshasa claim say Rwandan forces dey di city.

On Thursday, two bombs explode for one M23 rebel rally for Bukavu, another city wey di armed group don capture for eastern DRC, wey kill at least 11 people and injure 65.

Di M23 tok say dem dey defend di interests of minority Congolese Tutsis, wey dey claim say people dey discriminate against dem because of dia ethnic link to Rwanda’s Tutsi community.