Minister warn say 'dramatic' humanitarian crisis go happen for DRC afta US aid cuts
"Tins go dey more dramatic if we no get dis US foreign assistance," Patrick Muyaya tok.
M23 rebels recently capture several towns and cities for eastern DRC. Photo: Reuters / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
4 Machi 2025

Di humanitarian situation for eastern Democratic Republic of di Congo (DRC) go dey “very dramatic” because US don cut dia foreign aid, one government official tok on Monday.

Di Communications Minister, Patrick Muyaya, yarn dis one for video conference wey im do wit US think tank, di Atlantic Council Africa Center. Im tok say 70 percent of di humanitarian aid for di east dey funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Im warn say di situation “don already dey dramatic, but e go worse pass as US foreign assistance no go dey again.”

“We need to make sure say Goma dey accessible for humanitarian assistance. Dis one dey very, very urgent,” Muyaya tok, as im emphasize di need to reopen Goma airport.

Im also point out di wahala wey children dey face, as dem no fit “go school for peace,” because di ones wey dey between 13 and 18 years old dey “systematically kidnapped.”

Di minister yarn dis one after di Trump administration, wey follow di suggestion of US tech billionaire Elon Musk, wey dey head di Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), begin shutdown USAID operations both for di US and for abroad.

Dis move don cause serious wahala for global aid programs, as e dey affect NGOs and media organisations wey dey depend on di agency funding.

More than 8,500 people don die

Di M23 rebel group don increase dia control for DRC since December, as dem recently capture di provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Di fight for DRC since January don lead to di death of more than 8,500 people, wit at least 5,700 people injured, according to Congolese Health Minister, Samuel-Roger Kamba.

Last week, at least 16 people die and more than 17 people injure for explosion wey happen during M23 rally for Bukavu, di minister tok.

Muyaya beg di international community make dem continue to put pressure “especially on Rwanda, so dem fit come back to di table, and we go fit find solution for di situation now.”

DRC dey accuse Rwanda say dem dey back di rebel group, and countries like US and UK don announce sanctions against Kigali because of di alleged support.

