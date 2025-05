NAFDAC, di ogbonge bodi wey dey check food an medicine for Nigeria, don talk say dem wan make dem dey give life imprisonment or even death sentence to people wey dem catch dey sell fake medicine.

Di bodi tok say di mata of fake medicine don tey for di kontri, especially medicine for malaria, pain relief, an antibiotics.

NAFDAC oga Madam Mojisola Adeyeye tok say for di new operation wey dem do wit di help of security people, dem don catch plenty fake medicine, expired drugs, an even USAID free HIV drugs, antibiotics, an expired condom.

Dem also seize drugs like Tafrodol, wey dem don ban for Nigeria, an oxytocin injection wey dem dey use for delivery.

‘Dem hide some of di drugs for toilet’

Adeyeye tok say dem find di drugs for toilet, under di staircase, an even for ceiling, for hot condition wey no good for di drugs at all.

She beg lawmakers make dem quick approve di new law wey go put life imprisonment or death penalty for people wey dey do dis kain bad thing.

For Nigeria, di other crimes wey fit carry death penalty na armed robbery, murder, treason, an terrorism, but since 2016, dem don dey change most of di punishment to prison sentence.

Before-before, di agency wey dey fight drug crime don dey raid market, but dis new operation wey start for February 9 na di biggest one so far, as dem raid Lagos, Anambra, an Abia states.

For Nigeria, wey get over 200 million people, fake medicine dey plenty for market, an people dey buy am anyhow without doctor prescription.