Pikin dem for Sudan wey war don scatter, as small as one year old, dey face rape since di start of 2024, na wetin di UN pikin agency tok. Dem tok say sexual violence dey used as war tactic.

UNICEF yarn on Tuesday say 221 pikin, including boys, don suffer rape from armed men, based on records wey gender-based violence service providers gather for di North African kontri.

Di civil war for Sudan start for April 2023 between di military and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, wey dey fight for Khartoum and oda parts of di kontri.

Since di war start, at least 20,000 people don die, but di number fit dey higher. Di war don make over 14 million people comot from dia house and push some parts of di kontri enter famine.

Human rights group dem tok say plenty bad tins, like sexual violence and forced child marriage, dey happen for both sides of di fight.

UNICEF report last month say about 61,800 pikin don dey displaced inside di kontri since di war start.

On Tuesday, dem report say dem don see cases of pikin wey dem rape during attack for cities.

Shocking numbers

UNICEF tok say more than 30 percent of di pikin wey dem rape na boys. Di victims include 16 pikin wey never reach 5 years and four babies. Di cases dey happen for states like Gedaref, Kassala, Gezeira, Khartoum, River Nile, Northern State, South Kordofan, North Darfur and West Darfur.

Out of di 221 pikin wey dem rape, 73 cases dey related to di war, 71 no dey related, and di rest no clear, na wetin Tess Ingram, UNICEF spokesperson, tok give Associated Press.

She tok say, "For culture wey dey carry social stigma serious and for time wey access to help no dey easy, di fact say dis people come forward show say na small part of di problem we dey see. E mean say plenty oda pikin fit don suffer rape wey we never hear about."

Survivors dey fear to report di matter because of stigma, fear of revenge from armed group, and rejection from dia family.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell tok say di use of sexual violence, including rape, as war tactic dey against international law and di law wey dey protect pikin dem.

‘Psychological scars’

SIHA Network, one NGO wey dey document violence against women and girls, tok last month say about 23 percent of di sexual violence wey dem document since di war start involve girls.

For South Kordofan, dem rape one boy at gunpoint and rape plenty pikin, including one 6-year-old, wey dey pick fruit.

Ingram, wey visit Sudan for December, tok say she meet victims wey don see tins wey nobody suppose experience for dia life. She tok say di suffering no dey end after di attack.

She tok say many of dem dey deal with physical injury and "serious psychological scars," including one girl wey dey get seizure because of di trauma and oda people wey tok say dem try commit suicide.

One girl from Omdurman wey give testimony to UNICEF tok say she dey waka from one place to another dey find shelter because some displacement centre dey reject her after dem hear say she get belle from di rape.

One woman wey armed men kidnap share her story for video testimony. She tok how dem hold her for 19 days with four oda women and girls. Dem beat her well well and force her and di oda women to cook and clean for dem.

She tok say she dey very depressed and wan kill herself. She also tok about one 15-year-old girl wey dem force to swallow pills and dey carry go oda room for rape by random men.

Di woman cry as she tok say, "I dey hear her scream anytime dem dey rape her. Anytime she come back, her body go dey full with blood."