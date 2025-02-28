TURKISH
2 minit wey yu go read
Turkish TV Series don become huge
Turkish TV series dey change how people for Nigeria and oda kontris dey see Turkey.
Türkish series don become very popular for Nigeria / AA Archive
28 Februwari 2025

Turkish teleserial dem dey change how people dey see Turkey, as dem dey mix culture and common themes wey everybody fit relate to. One woman, Lubella Gauna, talk say her life change wella after she begin watch Turkish teleserial.

No be only for entertainment world Turkish teleserial dey shine, dem dey also make big impact for international level. As dem dey show cultural richness and universal themes, dem dey help Turkey increase her influence for the world.

Life Changing Moment

Lubella Gauna, wey dey live for Los Angeles and na violinist, talk say her life change after she watch “Diriliş Ertugrul.” She say the music for the teleserial touch her soul, and e even inspire her to play violin. One of her videos wey she dey play violin based on the music from the show go viral for social media, and e even make dem invite her go the set of the teleserial. But no be only music the show influence for her life. E also make her develop interest for Islam, and later she convert to Muslim.

Cultural Richness

Turkish teleserial dey attract viewers from all over the world. For 2022, Turkey export teleserials worth $600 million. Turkey na the third biggest exporter of teleserials after the US and UK. Between 2020 and 2023, demand for Turkish teleserials increase by 184%, and Turkey don become the second biggest drama industry for the world.

The locations wey dem dey use, the costumes, and the music for the teleserial dey also catch people attention. The natural settings wey dem dey use for the shows dey very important. Plus, the way dem dey include universal themes for the stories dey make people from different cultures enjoy am.

Impact on Viewers

Research don show say Turkish teleserial dey reduce negative perception about Turkey. One woman from Uzbekistan, Mahsuma Tastanysha, talk say after she watch “Çalıkuşu” teleserial, she decide to move go Istanbul. Turkish teleserial no just dey like regular TV shows; dem dey feel like real life.

Turkish teleserial no be only entertainment; dem dey showcase Turkey’s cultural wealth to the world and dey change how people dey see Turkey.

