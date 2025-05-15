Painting by Hamdi Bey sell for £1M during London auctionPainting by Hamdi Bey sell for £1M during London auction
Di 1881 masterpiece wey dem dey call "Preparing Coffee" become top seller, dis na historic moment for Ottoman art for global stage.Di 1881 masterpiece wey dem dey call "Preparing Coffee" become top seller, dis na historic moment for Ottoman art for global stage.
Earthquake wey reach 6.2 hit Istanbul as pipo run from buildingsEarthquake wey reach 6.2 hit Istanbul as pipo run from buildings
I dey wish una my best wishes, and we dey follow di tins wey dey happen close close, na wetin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok.I dey wish una my best wishes, and we dey follow di tins wey dey happen close close, na wetin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok.
US lawmakers visit Ozturk, Khalil, call dia arrest 'national disgrace'US lawmakers visit Ozturk, Khalil, call dia arrest 'national disgrace'
Di lawmakers demand release di two students immediately, and dem say di arrest na one step towards authoritarian state.Di lawmakers demand release di two students immediately, and dem say di arrest na one step towards authoritarian state.
US judge delay decision on whether to release Ozturk
One judge say e go first determine if e get power to rule on Ozturk petition before e go consider to release her.One judge say e go first determine if e get power to rule on Ozturk petition before e go consider to release her.
Rubio claim about Turkish student 'na big lie' — US senatorRubio claim about Turkish student 'na big lie' — US senator
Di Sekretari of State Marco Rubio 'don turn to be di guy wey dey make foreign students disappear from di United States,' na so Chris Van Hollen tok.Di Sekretari of State Marco Rubio 'don turn to be di guy wey dey make foreign students disappear from di United States,' na so Chris Van Hollen tok.
US goment no find any link between Ozturk and Jewish hateUS goment no find any link between Ozturk and Jewish hate
One report cite say US no get any reason to cancel Ozturk visa based on Trump claim wey say she dey support Hamas.One report cite say US no get any reason to cancel Ozturk visa based on Trump claim wey say she dey support Hamas.
Turkey beg Israel to stop di wahala attacks for SyriaTurkey beg Israel to stop di wahala attacks for Syria
Di Turkish Defence Ministry say di international community must take action to stop Israel illegal behavior.Di Turkish Defence Ministry say di international community must take action to stop Israel illegal behavior.