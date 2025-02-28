Di Ministry of Communications for Türkiye don start one big international panel for 20 countries to promote talk-talk about how dem go fit reform global governance.

Dis initiative wey dem organize under di theme "A better world dey possible", na part of di Stratcom Forum program. After dem do di sessions for Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, Netherlands, and Germany, di panel continue for Rome on Tuesday. Dem still plan to hold di forum for other big European capitals for di coming months.

Di Director of di Ministry of Communications for Türkiye, Fahrettin Altun, talk for one video message say: "Di statement wey our President Erdoğan talk, 'Di world big pass five,' na strong call to rebuild di international system on top justice."

Di "five" wey dem talk about na di permanent members of di United Nations Security Council: United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China.

Dis initiative dey show how Türkiye dey try shape di global diplomatic talk-talk, especially about United Nations reform. Under President Erdoğan leadership, Türkiye dey push make international institutions dey more inclusive.

Wetin go happen next? Di panel go continue for February with sessions for United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, and France.

Altun talk say di forum dey aim to bring governments, civil society organizations, media, and think tanks together to discuss. "We no just dey point out di problems, we dey focus on di solutions," e talk, add say Türkiye "believe well well say a better world fit happen through collective international efforts."

Dis initiative dey come at di time wey people dey criticize how multilateral institutions dey handle global challenges.