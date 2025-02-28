TURKISH
2 minit wey yu go read
Türkiye launch global forum to build "more just world"
Under di leadership of President Erdoğan, Türkiye dey support di need to restructure di international institutions so dat dem go dey more inclusive.
Türkiye launch global forum to build "more just world"
Turkish leader Erdogan / Reuters
28 Februwari 2025

Di Ministry of Communications for Türkiye don start one big international panel for 20 countries to promote talk-talk about how dem go fit reform global governance.

Dis initiative wey dem organize under di theme "A better world dey possible", na part of di Stratcom Forum program. After dem do di sessions for Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, Netherlands, and Germany, di panel continue for Rome on Tuesday. Dem still plan to hold di forum for other big European capitals for di coming months.

Di Director of di Ministry of Communications for Türkiye, Fahrettin Altun, talk for one video message say: "Di statement wey our President Erdoğan talk, 'Di world big pass five,' na strong call to rebuild di international system on top justice."

Di "five" wey dem talk about na di permanent members of di United Nations Security Council: United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China.

Dis initiative dey show how Türkiye dey try shape di global diplomatic talk-talk, especially about United Nations reform. Under President Erdoğan leadership, Türkiye dey push make international institutions dey more inclusive.

Wetin go happen next? Di panel go continue for February with sessions for United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, and France.

Altun talk say di forum dey aim to bring governments, civil society organizations, media, and think tanks together to discuss. "We no just dey point out di problems, we dey focus on di solutions," e talk, add say Türkiye "believe well well say a better world fit happen through collective international efforts."

Dis initiative dey come at di time wey people dey criticize how multilateral institutions dey handle global challenges.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us