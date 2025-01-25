Last month, Ankara host one historic meeting between two important countries for di Horn of Africa: Ethiopia and Somalia. Di two countries don get diplomatic but wahala relationship for almost three decades.

Di Türkiye-mediated 'historic reconciliation' between Somalia and Ethiopia na big step for conflict management, and e don show say Ankara diplomacy and foreign policy dey different from wetin di United States, China, and European Union dey do.

Before now, di Horn of Africa region, especially di Somalia conflict, make countries dey focus on humanitarian aid or military action to fight Al Shabab. But e later clear say di conflict no fit solve if dem no involve Ethiopia wey be Somalia neighbor.

Dis na wetin make Türkiye approach special. Dem believe say as long as di two African countries no settle dia beef, solution to di crisis no go dey permanent.

One report from Geneva Academy talk say Africa dey second after Middle East for di number of armed conflicts wey dey happen for regions. Right now, di continent dey face more than 35 non-international armed conflicts, including for places like Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of di Congo, Ethiopia, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan.

Plenty armed groups dey involved for dis conflicts, some dey fight government forces, others dey fight demself. Western powers and neighboring countries don also involve for di conflicts wey dey happen for Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Somalia.

Compared to other civil wars for di world like Colombia, Philippines, or Afghanistan, African conflicts no dey usually end with peace talks or agreements. But dis fit change as Somalia and Ethiopia don finally agree to settle dia differences.

Under di Ankara Declaration, di two countries go start negotiation by February, with Türkiye as di mediator, and dem go conclude and sign di agreement within four months.

Di agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia don reduce fear of bigger regional conflict for di Horn of Africa, according to Emmanuel Onyango and Tuğrul Oğuzhan Yılmaz wey write for TRT Afrika. Di United Nations, African Union (AU), and di East African bloc IGAD all praise Türkiye for di mediation.

For Somalia, Al Shabab dey play big role for why di Horn of Africa dey full of conflict. Di presence of global actors like African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) make di conflict resemble wetin happen between US and Taliban.

Somalia still dey important for di international system after Cold War. Di country na one of di first places wey humanitarian intervention start after Soviet Union collapse.

For 1991, after di Siad Barre regime wey rule since 1969 collapse, di country enter internal conflict. Di war between tribes and warlords make regional and global powers take action.

UN peacekeeping and US Army humanitarian relief operation for 1992 help reduce di conflict, but di intervention still create new problems.

Di power vacuum wey UN and US leave for Somalia for di '90s na wetin regional actors like Ethiopia fill. Ethiopia begin cross-border actions from 1996.

For 2005, di Islamic Courts Union defeat di warlords and declare power for Somalia, but dis lead to new intervention by Ethiopia for 2006. Ethiopia, with US support and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), maintain dominance till 2009.

By 2009, Al Shabab take advantage of di power vacuum wey Ethiopia withdrawal create and impose dia own governance for southern Somalia. Since dem pledge allegiance to Al Qaeda for 2012, Al Shabab don become US number one target for di region.

After 18 years of atrocities for Somalia and neighboring countries like Kenya and Ethiopia, Al Shabab don face military defeat, retreat, and regrouping. Experts like Stig Jarle Hansen talk say illegal taxation, communal rivalries, army weakness, and safe areas dey help Al Shabab survive.

Di United Nations Office of Rule of Law and Security Institutions dey try use disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration to bring stability for post-conflict areas like Somalia.

One example na Mukhtar Robow, former Al Shabab leader wey become Minister of Religious Affairs for Somalia. Dis kind example fit show say Al Shabab no fit continue to dey disrupt peace for di region.

Di Ankara Declaration between Somalia and Ethiopia fit lead to more negotiations to fight Al Shabab, since di two countries dey suffer from di group actions.

Türkiye Ministry of Foreign Affairs talk say di two countries agree to leave dia differences behind and work together for shared prosperity.

Strong peace fit only happen if countries work together. Türkiye approach to bring di two countries to di same table dey show wetin di Horn of Africa don dey wait for.

Di writer, Ahmet Yusuf Ozdemir, na Assistant Professor for Political Science and International Relations Department for Ibn Haldun University.

