Türkiye go play big role for how peace go dey and how dem go fit maintain ceasefire, na wetin Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan talk as e dey try end di Russia-Ukraine war.

“Türkiye get big potential for dis kain mata,” Fidan tok on Wednesday for joint press conference with im Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili for Ankara, di capital. E add say Türkiye na 'strong and important' actor for di region.

Since di war start, Ankara don dey push make di war end quick-quick, Fidan highlight. E tok say dem don do plenty work, get initiatives and contacts for both strategic and tactical levels, but progress never dey between di two sides. E still mention say new dynamic don start under di new US administration wey President Donald Trump dey lead.

Fidan explain say dem dey do serious diplomatic work to arrange di conditions for ceasefire, how dem go fit turn am to peace agreement, and di security guarantees wey go make di ceasefire last.

E mention di efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wey dey talk with leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Fidan tok say dem dey try make sure ceasefire go dey and e go last.

E also mention say dem don reach out to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, and other European and Ukrainian representatives. E tok say everybody agree say ceasefire dey important, but di parties need to accept am.

Fidan tok say Ankara dey support initiatives wey involve both sides to achieve peace, and dem ready to host di peace talks if need be.

On di relationship between Türkiye and Georgia, Fidan tok say dem dey key for how Caspian energy resources dey reach di world and European markets. E mention di Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and di Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Natural Gas Pipeline as examples of how dem don dey contribute to energy security for many years.

E tok say Türkiye and Georgia dey work on how dem go fit turn di cooperation wey dem get into concrete projects for trilateral and quadrilateral formats. E also mention say Türkiye don be Georgia’s number one trade partner for 16 years, and last year di trade volume pass $3 billion. Dem dey work to increase am to $5 billion.

Fidan tok say dem dey try increase Turkish investments for Georgia and di Caspian Trans-Caspian East-West Central Corridor dey important for east-west connectivity. E also mention di Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway as di backbone of di Central Corridor.

On di military and defence industry cooperation, Fidan tok say dem discuss how di existing projects wey dem dey do bilaterally and under NATO fit continue.

E tok say Türkiye dey clear about di developments wey fit threaten Georgia’s territorial integrity. E mention di Abkhazia and South Ossetia conflicts and say dem dey appreciate Georgia’s peaceful approach to resolve di matter. Türkiye go continue to support Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Fidan also remember di Ahiska Turks wey dem force comot from dia homeland 80 years ago. E tok say Türkiye dey ready to support dem to return to Georgia.

Fidan highlight say di projects wey Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan dey do together for energy and transportation dey important for di region’s prosperity and peace. E tok say di cooperation for di Black Sea and di transportation of Caspian energy resources dey strategic.

E also remember di 1992 Khojaly Massacre wey happen for Azerbaijan. E tok say dem still dey carry di pain for dia hearts. Di massacre kill 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including women, children, and elderly people, and injure 487 others.

On Syria, Fidan tok say Türkiye dey expect di political transition process to dey inclusive and e no go allow separatist movements. E hope say di National Dialogue Conference wey just end go benefit Syria and di people.

Fidan also tok about Israel matter. E say di biggest wahala for peace and stability for di region na Israel aggression and di events for Palestine. E tok say Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu no dey in favour of peace and di regional expansionism wey dem dey do under di guise of security need to stop.

E conclude say di world suppose dey aim for peace and justice for all global wars and crises. E tok say e no good to close eye for some wars while dem dey try solve others, as e dey against law and human values.