For Berlin, even wit di pressure wey dem dey put for people wey dey support Palestine, thousands of people still waka for street afta di ceasefire, dem call am 'Victory March.'

One photo wey Muhammed Abu Hamdan take show one small girl for Gaza Nuseyrat refugee camp, she dey knead dough for di middle of di camp wey don scatter finish, she wan bake bread.

PALI Think Hub organize one exhibition for plenty places for Europe, dem wan make people sabi di humanitarian wahala wey dey happen for Gaza. Di aim na to make people connect wit di reality of wetin dey happen for Gaza.

Emma Lo, wey be di founder of PALI Think Hub, talk say Anne Frank own writings fit describe di kind suffer wey Gaza people dey face. She talk say if Anne Frank dey alive, she go write about di genocide wey dey happen for Gaza. Lo still criticize di West for di way dem dey do double standard for di matter of Palestine, she talk say to dey pick and choose human rights no go help anybody.

Lo also talk say di military support wey US dey give Israel no good at all, she dey beg make governments stop to dey support violence.

She point out say wetin Israel dey do for Palestine na global issue, and everybody get responsibility for di matter. Activists wey dey support Palestine dey use art and advocacy to challenge di way di West dey handle di issue, and dem dey call di international community to take action.