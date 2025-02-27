Di Palestinian resistance group wey dem dey call Hamas don tok say dem go hand ova di remains of four Israeli captives on Thursday, if Israel gree release hundreds of prisoners.

"Di resistance go hand ova di bodies of four Israeli captives on Thursday, as Israel dey release di delayed batch of Palestinian prisoners, plus di Palestinian women and children," na wetin Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem tok give Anadolu on Wednesday.

E confirm say dem don get "clear guarantees" from di mediators and dem don agree new way to make sure say Israel go do wetin dem promise. But e no gree tok di details of di new arrangement.

Another Hamas spokesperson, Abdel Latif al Qanoua, tok for one statement say di exchange go happen "under new arrangement wey go make sure say Israel go comply."

"Egyptian mediators don secure dis agreement, and we dey committed to make sure say we go complete and enforce am," e add.

No public ceremony go dey for di handover, another Hamas official tok.

"Di handover go happen without public presence to make sure say di occupation no go get any excuse to delay or stop am," di official tok on Wednesday, but e no gree make dem call e name because e no get permission to tok di mata.

After dis exchange, all di prisoner release wey dey under di first phase of di Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement go don complete.

Di first phase include di release of 33 Israeli captives and 1,737 Palestinian prisoners wey dem go dey release small small for six weeks.

Israel bin refuse to release 620 Palestinian prisoners in return for di four bodies of Israeli captives on Saturday, because dem no like di "degrading handover ceremonies" of di hostages.

Di ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement don dey for Gaza since last month, and e don pause Israel destructive war wey don kill nearly 48,350 people, mostly women and children, and scatter di enclave.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and e former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem carry go di enclave.