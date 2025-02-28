Di mata wey global warming don pass di 1.5°C limit na serious wahala. E dey make disaster, sea level dey rise, and e dey scatter ecosystem anyhow. We dey near di point wey we no fit turn back so?

For October 29, 2024, people wey dey live for southeast Spain wake up see say flood don kill over 220 people and scatter plenty infrastructure. Di heavy rain wey fall na di kind wey dem dey see once for one year. But dis kain flood no be di first one for Europe, and as global warming dey hit di planet anyhow, e no go be di last one.

Our planet dey experience di kain climate change wey scientists don dey warn us about tey tey. Recent report show say di global average temperature don pass 1.5°C compared to di time before industrial age (1850-1900). Even though e be like small increase, e dey cause sea level to rise, natural disaster to dey happen more, and e dey make we lose plenty biodiversity. Dis one dey speed up di climate crisis and e dey put di future of humans and di ecosystem for wahala.

World Meteorological Organization talk for dia report last month say di greenhouse gas concentration for atmosphere don reach record level for 2023, and dis one mean say global temperature go still dey rise for di coming years.

Carbon dioxide, wey be di main thing wey dey cause global warming, dey gather for atmosphere anyhow, and e don increase by over 10% for just 20 years. Na fossil fuel emissions dey cause di main wahala. Di fear be say di planet dey near di point wey e no fit turn back, and e dey waka go meet climate disaster fast fast.

For July 22, 2024, di Climate Change Service wey dey under European Union Copernicus program announce say di global average daily temperature don break record reach 17.15°C. Dis kain temperature rise no just mean say heat go dey plenty, but e dey show say extreme weather go dey happen more. Example na di heat wave wey happen for some parts of US dis summer, di flood wey scatter South Europe, and di strong bush fire for South America. People dey suffer di wahala of dis extreme weather, and na developing countries dey carry di bigger load. Research from Imperial College London show say from 2004 reach now, over 570,000 people don die from 10 serious climate disasters. Di drought wey happen for Somalia for 2011 wey kill 258,000 people na one big example.

Countries dey disappear small small. Scientists dey talk say if di industrial activities and gas emissions no reduce, di global temperature fit rise by 2.7°C before di century go end. Dis one fit cause sea level to rise wey go make places like Bangladesh, Maldives, and Alexandria for Egypt dey under water. E go still affect food security, scatter ecosystems, and weaken di global economy.

Di wahala wey dey happen na because of how humans dey misuse environmental resources. Scientists dey link di increase for extreme weather to di rise of greenhouse gas concentration for atmosphere, wey dey make di average temperature dey go up.

Di serious situation don make UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warn many times say di planet dey near di point wey e no fit turn back, and e call am "climate hell." E dey beg make we move fast go green economy wey go dey low for carbon, efficient, and dey sustainable. E talk say developed and developing countries need to work together to stop di use of fossil fuels quick quick. E still talk say poor countries need financial support to reduce emissions and fight di effects of global warming.

Even though countries don promise to keep temperature rise under 1.5°C as Paris Agreement talk, di gap between wetin dem promise and wetin dem dey do dey wide. International response no dey strong enough to handle di problem. One example na di finance agreement wey Azerbaijan chair for COP29. Di agreement dey tell rich countries wey don dey cause di climate wahala since industrial age to provide $250 billion every year till 2035. But people dey criticize am because di money no reach di $400 billion wey dem need every year to adapt to climate change.

Dis kain policy no just dey unfair, e dey put di lives of millions of people for places like Africa and small island countries for serious danger.

But hope still dey. UN talk say di technology wey we get now fit help reduce emissions well well by 2030 and 2035. Experts dey talk say we need to cut global carbon emissions by 45% before 2030 and make am zero by 2050. To achieve dis goal, everybody – individuals, governments, and organizations – need to commit seriously.

Di climate crisis no just be environmental problem, e dey test our humanity and how we fit work together. Di disasters wey dey happen now dey tell us say we need to act fast. Di question be: we ready to take responsibility or we go just siddon dey look as di planet dey waka go di point of no return?