Nearly 600 children have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since last month, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

Citing figures released by the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) on Monday, the UNRWA said that over 1,600 other children have also been injured since Israel resumed its assaults on March 18.

"The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is now likely at its worst point since October 2023," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed 1,864 people and injured nearly 4,900 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 51,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.