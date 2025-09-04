China defended on Thursday its decision to invite the leaders of Russia and North Korea to World War II commemorations, which President Donald Trump accused them of using to conspire against the United States.

Trump wrote a testy Truth Social post addressing his Chinese counterpart after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at a massive parade in Beijing showcasing Chinese military hardware.

"Give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump wrote.

Asked about Trump's post, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Thursday, "foreign guests" had been invited to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II.

"It is to work together with peace-loving countries and peoples to remember history, cherish the memory of the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future," spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters.

"China's development of diplomatic relations with any country is never directed against any third party," he said.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said on Wednesday it thought Trump's allegation was "not without irony".