WORLD
2 min read
Taliban urges Afghans to 'return to your country' after new US travel ban
Prime Minister Akhund promised safety even to those who worked with the US forces, citing a general amnesty for all.
Taliban urges Afghans to 'return to your country' after new US travel ban
Afghans fled in droves to neighbouring countries during decades of conflict. / Reuters
an hour ago

The Taliban government urged Afghans hoping to emigrate to the United States to instead return to Afghanistan, after Washington tightened entry conditions.

United States President Donald Trump this week announced a travel ban targeting 12 countries, including Afghanistan, which his proclamation said lacked "competent" central authorities for processing passports and vetting.

Commenting on the ban on Saturday, Prime Minister Hassan Akhund urged Afghans to return to their country, saying they would be protected even if they worked with US-led forces in the two-decade fight against the Taliban insurgency.

"For those who are worried that America has closed its doors to Afghans... I want to tell them, 'Return to your country, even if you have served the Americans for 20 or 30 years for their ends, and ruined the Islamic system'," he said in a speech marking the Eid al-Adha holiday, broadcast by state media.

"You will not face abuse or trouble," he said, making reassurances that the Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had "granted amnesty for all".

RelatedTRT Global - Kabul welcomes upgrade in ties as Afghanistan FM plans Pakistan visit

Fleeing conflict

After surging to power in 2021, Taliban authorities announced a general amnesty for Afghans who worked with the Western-backed forces and government.

Afghans fled in droves to neighbouring countries during decades of conflict, but the chaotic withdrawal of US-led troops saw a new wave clamouring to escape Taliban government curbs and fears of reprisal for working with Washington.

The United States has not had a working embassy in Afghanistan since 2021, and Afghans must apply for visas in third countries, principally Pakistan.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, Afghans have gradually seen their chances of migrating to the United States or staying there shrink.

Trump administration orders have disrupted refugee pathways and revoked legal protections temporarily shielding Afghans from deportation starting in July.

RelatedTRT Global - Afghanistan joins Beijing's multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
In pictures: Palestinians perform Eid al-Adha prayer amid Gaza ruins
US arrests wrongly deported migrant to El Salvador upon his return on human smuggling charges
US Supreme Court allows DOGE to access broad Social Security data
Four Israeli soldiers killed, five injured in southern Gaza: army
Andalusia to Saudi Arabia: Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj travel route on horseback
EU reaffirms support for International Criminal Court amid US sanctions
University of Michigan accused of using undercover agents to surveil pro-Palestinian students
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russians respond to Trump-Musk feud with jokes, jibes and job offers
Bangladesh ready to hold elections in April next year: Yunus
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
Netherlands to hold snap election in October: minister
Prolonged Gaza war takes toll on Israeli military hardware: report
Tesla shares bounce back as Trump-Musk public feud shows signs of cooling
Modi flags off rail link featuring world’s highest arch bridge in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us