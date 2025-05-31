WORLD
2 min read
Kabul welcomes upgrade in ties as Afghanistan FM plans Pakistan visit
Pakistan hails "positive trajectory" of Islamabad-Kabul relations, saying upgrading their representatives would "promote further exchanges between two fraternal countries".
Kabul welcomes upgrade in ties as Afghanistan FM plans Pakistan visit
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to visit Pakistan "in the coming days", a ministry spokesman says. / Photo: Reuters
May 31, 2025

Afghanistan has welcomed the decision to upgrade diplomatic relations with Pakistan, where the Taliban government's foreign minister is due to travel in the coming days, his office said on Saturday.

The move signals easing tensions between the neighbouring countries, as relations between the Taliban authorities and Pakistan — already rocky — have cooled in recent months, fuelled by security concerns and a campaign by Islamabad to expel tens of thousands of Afghans.

Pakistan's top diplomat on Friday said the charge d'affaires stationed in Kabul would be elevated to the rank of ambassador, with Kabul later announcing its representative in Islamabad would also be upgraded.

"This elevation in diplomatic representation between Afghanistan & Pakistan paves the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation in multiple domains," the Aghan foreign ministry said on X.

Kabul's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to visit Pakistan "in the coming days", ministry spokesman Zia Ahmad Takal said.

TRT Global - Afghanistan joins Beijing's multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

China, Pakistan and Afghanistan discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic engagement, improve communications, and take practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure and development.

🔗

Muttaqi met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in May in Beijing as part of a trilateral meeting with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Wang afterwards announced Kabul and Islamabad's intention to exchange ambassadors and expressed Beijing's willingness "to continue to assist with improving Afghanistan-Pakistan ties".

Dar hailed the "positive trajectory" of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations on Friday, saying the upgrading of their representatives would "promote further exchanges between two fraternal countries".

Only a handful of countries — including China — have agreed to host Taliban government ambassadors since their return to power in 2021, with no country yet formally recognising the administration.

Russia last month said it would also accredit a Taliban government ambassador, days after removing the group's "terrorist" designation.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us