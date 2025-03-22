WORLD
Russia and Ukraine exchange fresh drone strikes amid ongoing ceasefire discussions
Russian drone assault on Kiev kills at least two and sparks fires across the capital, while Ukraine’s drone strikes on southwestern Russia leave one dead.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the three-year-long war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine / Reuters
March 22, 2025

A Russian drone attack on Kiev killed at least two people and injured several, sparking fires in high-rise apartment buildings and throughout the capital, Ukrainian officials said.

"A massive enemy drone attack on Kiev," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

The scale of the overnight attack was not immediately clear. Reuters witnesses heard several blasts in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.

A woman died after drone debris sparked a fire in a high-rise residential building in Dniprovskyi district, the emergency service said on Telegram, while at least 27 people were evacuated from the building.

Another person died in the Holosiivskyi district, the service said.

The United States is pushing for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and hoping to agree on a partial ceasefire that would halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

But both sides have been reporting continued strikes.

At least seven people were injured throughout Kiev and emergency services were dispatched to several districts of the city where fires were reported, Klitschko said.

Two were injured and several houses damaged in the region surrounding the capital, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnik said on Telegram.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the three-year-long war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine. Kiev, its surrounding region and the eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts for more than five hours, starting late on Saturday, according to Ukraine's Air Force maps.

Ukraine drone attacks kill one

Menawhile, Russian air defence units destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones that targeted Russia's southwestern regions and killed one person in Rostov, Russian authorities said.

Twenty-nine of the drones were downed overnight over the Rostov region in Russia's south, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. Another 20 were downed over the Astrakhan region on the Caspian Sea.

The rest of the drones were downed over the Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk and Saratov regions, as well as over Crimea, the ministry said.

Yuri Slyusar, the acting governor of the Rostov region that borders Ukraine, said that the attack killed one person.

"A car caught fire due to a drone attack," Slyusar said on Telegram messaging. "A person in the car was killed."

