Turkish FM Fidan meets Hamas delegation to discuss ceasefire in Gaza
Ankara urges stronger international response to Israel’s blockade of Gaza and reaffirms support for Palestinian reconciliation in high-level talks with Hamas leadership.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with the Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish (L) in Ankara, Türkiye. / TRT World
April 19, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held high-level talks with Hamas Leadership Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish and members of the group’s Political Bureau in Ankara to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza and efforts toward achieving a ceasefire, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting on Saturday highlighted growing concerns that Israel is using the blockade of Gaza to deliberately starve the Palestinian population by obstructing humanitarian aid. 

Fidan and Hamas officials called for increased international pressure to ensure the unimpeded delivery of food, medicine, and essential supplies to Gaza.

Rejection of forced displacement

Both sides strongly condemned what they described as Israel’s efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland. Such actions were denounced as violations of international law and a serious escalation that threatens regional peace.

The meeting also addressed the situation in the occupied West Bank, where Türkiye warned that Israeli actions to cement the occupation have reached dangerous levels. These steps, officials said, pose a direct threat to long-term regional stability and peace efforts.

Call for Palestinian unity
Efforts to foster reconciliation between Palestinian factions were also on the agenda.  Minister Fidan emphasised the critical importance of Palestinian unity and reaffirmed Türkiye’s full support for all initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.

Turkish intelligence chief meeting with Hamas delegation
Earlier on the day, Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), also had a meeting with the Hamas delegation led by Muhammad Darwish, the head of the group’s Shura Council.

The high-level talks focused on coordinating humanitarian aid efforts and reinforcing international cooperation to address the dire conditions facing Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

Focus on humanitarian aid

Security sources stated that the primary agenda was ensuring the rapid and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance, particularly food, as Palestinians in Gaza continue to face acute shortages due to the blockade and sustained Israeli military offensive.

The discussions also highlighted Türkiye’s readiness to mobilise further resources and diplomatic channels to expedite aid.

Ceasefire and civilian protection

The meeting also reviewed the status of international initiatives aimed at securing a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire.

Kalin and the delegation condemned the continued targeting of civilians and the deliberate starvation tactics being used in Gaza, calling for a united international response to halt what they described as “genocidal actions.”

Türkiye reaffirmed its opposition to any plans to forcibly displace the population of Gaza, calling such actions a violation of international law and human dignity.

Türkiye’s support and regional role

Emphasising Türkiye’s long-standing support for the Palestinian cause, the officials stressed that Ankara would continue to stand with Gaza’s people, who have shown “extraordinary determination and patience” in defending their land under extreme conditions.

The meeting also reiterated Türkiye’s rejection of Israel’s expansionist policies and emphasized Ankara’s commitment to opposing any attempts at occupation or annexation.

As humanitarian conditions in Gaza reach critical levels, Türkiye continues to position itself as a central actor in regional diplomacy, aid coordination, and peace efforts.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
