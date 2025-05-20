WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Israel’s onslaught has demolished 92% of Palestinian homes in Gaza, UNRWA said on May 19, leaving over two million residents in need of shelter.
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
19 hours ago

Israeli forces have damaged or destroyed 92% of Palestinian homes in Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on May 19, leaving over two million residents in need of shelter.

“Countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce,” the UN agency said, renewing its call for lifting the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against Palestine’s Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us