Israeli forces have damaged or destroyed 92% of Palestinian homes in Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on May 19, leaving over two million residents in need of shelter.

“Countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce,” the UN agency said, renewing its call for lifting the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against Palestine’s Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.