Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Hakan Fidan will pay a two-day visit to help advance cooperation between the two countries, with participation from the UN Secretary-General among others.
The Turkish side expects the meeting to foster a culture of cooperation between the two communities on the island. / Photo: AP
July 15, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend an expanded informal meeting on the Cyprus issue in United States, the foreign ministry sources say.

The two-day gathering is set to take place in New York on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will bring together key figures, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Yorgo Gerapetritis, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty.

The meeting aims to explore ways to advance cooperation between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities on the island.

Leaders agreed on advancing initiatives such as opening new crossing points, environmental issues, renewable energy projects, cemetery restoration and youth-focused technical committees.

This informal meeting is not intended to resume previous negotiations or launch new official talks.

Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the UN Secretary-General’s envoy for Cyprus, has been actively engaging with leaders and representatives to monitor and advance the process, the sources say. 

Ankara views the gathering as an opportunity to foster a culture of collaboration and promote good neighbourly relations between the two sides, amid ongoing efforts to establish a sustainable and equitable framework for the future of Cyprus.

