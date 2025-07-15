US
2 min read
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
The president has vowed mass deportations, citing high levels of illegal immigration under his predecessor as the reason.
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
FILE PHOTO: Detainees wave and spell out a rough SOS to a helicopter flying overhead, at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's detention centre. / AP
July 15, 2025

The Trump administration is launching a new effort to keep immigrants who entered the US illegally detained by denying them bond hearings, an internal memo showed, a change that could further swell the numbers of those held.

The guidance by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a portion of which Reuters reviewed, could be applied to millions of people who crossed the border illegally and are contesting their deportation.

President Donald Trump has vowed mass deportations, which he says are needed after high levels of illegal immigration under his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.

RelatedTRT Global - US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift

Congress passed a spending law this month that provides funding to detain at least 100,000 people, a steep increase over the record 58,000 in custody by late June.

The Washington Post first reported the new ICE policy limiting bond hearing eligibility, citing a July 8 memo by its acting director, Todd Lyons.

The guidance shared with Reuters called for ICE to interpret several immigration law provisions as “prohibitions on release” after an arrest, adding the shift in policy was “likely to be litigated”.

It encouraged ICE prosecutors “to make alternative arguments in support of continued detention” during immigration court hearings.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump signs orders halting aid to illegal migrants, rescinding regulations

The new policy appeared to reverse legal standards governing detention for decades, said Tom Jawetz, a former homeland security official in the Biden administration, calling it “a radical departure that could explode the detention population”.

The US Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us