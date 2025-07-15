WORLD
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
The two sides discussed a number of issues concerning bilateral political contacts, including Russian President's upcoming visit to Beijing.
Lavrov conveyed to the Chinese leader a friendly greeting and best wishes. / Photo: AP
July 15, 2025

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Lavrov is visiting China for a foreign ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Lavrov conveyed to the Chinese leader a friendly greeting and best wishes from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the Russian ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The two sides discussed a number of issues concerning bilateral political contacts ... including preparations for the Russian President's upcoming visit to the People's Republic of China."

The Russian president will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, hold talks with Xi Jinping and join ceremonies on September 3 marking the anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II.

SOURCE:Reuters
