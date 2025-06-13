ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
IAEA chief offers to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on nuclear sites
Rafael Grossi says the Natanz site was impacted but radiation levels remain normal. He urges restraint and stresses that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to peace amid rising regional tensions.
IAEA chief offers to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on nuclear sites
“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said. / Anadolu Agency
6 hours ago

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that he is ready to travel to Iran following Israel’s attack on the country’s nuclear and military facilities.

“I wish to inform the Board that I have indicated to the respective authorities my readiness to travel at the earliest to assess the situation and ensure safety, security and non-proliferation in Iran,” Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Friday.

Saying that they are in contact with competent Iranian authorities following the attacks, he added: “At present, the competent Iranian authorities have confirmed that the Natanz enrichment site has been impacted and that there are no elevated radiation levels."

RelatedTRT Global - Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran

"They have also reported that at present the Esfahan and Fordow sites have not been impacted.” Calling the unfolding developments “deeply concerning,” Grossi reiterated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked.

“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” he said.

“Despite the current military actions and heightened tensions, it is clear that the only sustainable path forward – for Iran, for Israel, the entire region, and the international community – is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability, and cooperation,” he stressed.

RelatedTRT Global - Has Iran started a retaliatory attack on Israel after Tel Aviv’s deadly strikes?
Explore
Iran and Israel inch closer to regional conflagration, experts warn
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Just a day before, Trump was hoping to restart Iran nuclear talks
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel poised to strike Iran's nuclear sites as US opts out — reports
Dozens killed, many still missing after boats capsize in Lake Tumba, DRC
Egypt detains over 200 activists day before Gaza solidarity march
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Air India tragedy: Deadliest aviation disaster in a decade claims over 240 lives
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions
By Murat Sofuoglu
In pictures: Devastating aftermath of the Air India plane crash
Worldwide responses pour in after Air India plane crash
Air India crash brings Boeing 787’s safety record under scrutiny again
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us