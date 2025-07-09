TÜRKİYE
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif receives Turkish foreign, defence ministers in Islamabad, underscoring the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.
The premier expressed satisfaction over the "positive" trajectory of bilateral relations. / AA
July 9, 2025

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his country's "unwavering" commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Türkiye in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and defence.

During a meeting on Wednesday with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye that remain deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect, a statement from his office said.

Sharif was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik and other senior officials, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The premier also expressed satisfaction over the "positive" trajectory of bilateral relations.

Recalling his interactions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the year, including the most recent meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the 17th ECO Summit, Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s "firm" resolve to transform Pakistan-Türkiye relations into a strategic partnership in the days to come.

Welcoming the convening of the Joint Commission’s meeting, co-chaired by Dar and Fidan, he expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries would attain further momentum, leading to the bolstering of cooperation in multifaceted areas.

While reiterating the commitment of both countries to continue their strong and unwavering support for each other’s core interests, he emphasised the need for closer coordination between the two sides amidst the fast-evolving regional and global environment.

Sharif expressed his deepest gratitude to the Turkish nation and leadership for their "steadfast" support of Pakistan during its recent hostilities with India.

Stressing the need for concerted efforts by both sides to enhance bilateral trade to attain the mutually agreed target of $5 billion, he highlighted Islamabad’s investor-friendly policies and invited Turkish companies to expand their investment footprint in Pakistan.

He also invited the Turkish side to share its expertise to assist in Pakistan’s structural reforms, economic growth, and development efforts.

