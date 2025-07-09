WORLD
1 min read
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
The court ruled that Yoon could potentially tamper with evidence, leading to his detention at the Seoul Detention Center.
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
The ex-president and his lawyers attended the hearing and rejected all charges before he was taken to Seoul Detention Center. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for former president Yoon Suk-yeol over his failed martial law bid last year, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Nam Se-jin, a senior judge at Seoul's Central District Court, issued the warrant over concerns that Yoon could destroy evidence, placing him in custody for the second time, according to Yonhap.

Yoon was formally stripped of office in April, after being impeached and suspended by lawmakers over his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.

The ex-president and his lawyers attended the hearing and rejected all charges before he was taken to Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, to await the court's decision, Yonhap said.

Last week, the courts dismissed an arrest warrant requested by prosecutors after Yoon initially refused to appear for questioning, citing that he had since expressed a willingness to comply with future summons.

RelatedTRT Global - Exit polls show Lee Jae-Myung leading as polls close in South Korea
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us