The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has confirmed that it has received proposals from mediators aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war in Gaza, secure an Israeli withdrawal, and provide urgent humanitarian relief to Palestinians.

“We are engaging with a high level of responsibility and conducting national consultations to discuss the proposals we received from the (Egyptian and Qatari) mediators,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These proposals aim to end the aggression, achieve Israeli army withdrawal, and ensure immediate relief for our people in Gaza.”

The statement added that the mediators “are making intensive efforts to bridge the gap between the parties and reach a framework agreement that would pave the way for serious negotiations.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also said on Wednesday that his country was serious about reaching a deal with Hamas.

At a press conference in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Saar said: "We are serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire. We said yes to (US) special envoy (Steve) Witkoff’s proposals.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions” to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in the enclave, urging Hamas to accept the proposal.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.