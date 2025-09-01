Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, highlighting the close bilateral ties between the two nations even as US tariffs on Indian goods raise economic pressures.

On Monday, Modi and Putin shared a warm handshake and smiles as they approached Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Modi later posting a picture on X of himself and Putin inside the armoured Aurus limousine used by the Kremlin chief.

“Even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder,” Modi said. “Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Putin reciprocated, addressing Modi as “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend,” and emphasising decades of “friendly and trusting” relations as a foundation for future cooperation.

Modi also welcomed efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, stating, “A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish permanent peace.”