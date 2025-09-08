The US and Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on critical minerals in the South Asian nation, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Zach Harkenrider, acting deputy chief of the US Embassy in Islamabad, and a delegation from the US Strategic Metals (USSM) signed the MoU with Pakistan's Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) at the Prime Minister's House, according to the statement released on Sunday by the diplomatic mission.

On the signing of the deal, US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker called it “yet another example of the strength of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship that will benefit both countries.”

Stressing the importance of such agreements, Baker said: “The Trump administration has made the forging of such deals a key priority given the importance of critical mineral resources to American security and prosperity. We look forward to seeing future agreements between US companies and their counterparts in the critical minerals and mining sector in Pakistan.”

The statement noted that the Missouri-based USSM is focused on producing and recycling critical minerals, which the US Energy Department has defined as critical in manufacturing and energy production.

Related TRT Global - American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty

US pushback to Chinese dominance

Used in electric vehicles, hard drives, wind turbines and missiles, rare earth elements are essential to the modern economy and national defence.

China accounts for 92 percent of global refined output, according to the International Energy Agency.