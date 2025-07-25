WORLD
Thailand, Cambodia agreed to ceasefire but need time to pull back troops: Malaysian PM
Anwar said Malaysia remains committed to fostering dialogue, noting that both countries have shown willingness to engage despite ongoing military tensions.
Thailand accuses Cambodia of sparking the conflict by initiating military aggression. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 25, 2025

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar has said Thailand and Cambodia need some time to pull back their troops from the border as part of a ceasefire, state news agency Bernama reported, as cross-border fighting continued for a second day.

“Yesterday, I had a phone conversation with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, because of Malaysia’s position and their respect for us," said Anwar on Friday.

He added that both countries needed “some time” to organise a troop withdrawal as part of a proposed ceasefire.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has blamed Cambodia for initiating the latest armed conflict by using "military force first," while imposing martial law in border provinces.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, meanwhile, said he made it clear to Anwar that Cambodia agreed with his proposal for a ceasefire, but Thailand reversed its initial support for the truce.

"Thai side had agreed to his proposal for a ceasefire, setting midnight on 24 July 2025 as the time for both sides to cease the fighting," Hun Manet said on Facebook.

But, he added, "it is regrettable that just over an hour later, the Thai side informed that they had reversed their position from agreeing to the ceasefire at midnight on 24 July 2025, to not agreeing and waiting for a later date."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for restraint and reaffirmed Malaysia's role as a regional mediator as armed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued for a second straight day along their shared border.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand, Cambodia clash in heavy fighting for the second day as death toll mounts

The recent flare-up has heightened tensions in the region. Thailand’s acting leader, Phumtham, accused Cambodia of sparking the conflict by initiating military aggression and subsequently imposed martial law in border provinces.

Anwar said Malaysia remains committed to fostering dialogue and ensuring peace in the region, noting that both countries had shown willingness to engage despite ongoing military tensions.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
