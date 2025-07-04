POLITICS
1 min read
Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdogan
Meeting with Iranian counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlights need to turn Iran-Israel ceasefire into lasting stability, stressing importance of resolving disputes through dialogue, says Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdogan
Erdogan expressed Ankara's readiness to take on responsibilities to promote peace, including serving as a mediator if required. / Reuters
July 4, 2025

Türkiye and Iran should beef up their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a meeting on Friday in Azerbaijan.

Erdogan and Pazeshkian's meeting came on the sidelines of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, during which they also discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Lasting stability

Erdogan highlighted the need to turn the current de facto ceasefire between Iran and Israel into lasting stability, stressing the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

He also expressed Ankara's readiness to take on responsibilities to promote peace, including serving as a mediator if required.

Advancing bilateral relations in all areas, particularly in trade, would benefit both countries, the Turkish president added.

The directorate added that during the meeting, Erdogan was accompanied by several high-level officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan's chief advisor on foreign policy and security.

Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us