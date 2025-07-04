Türkiye and Iran should beef up their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a meeting on Friday in Azerbaijan.

Erdogan and Pazeshkian's meeting came on the sidelines of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, during which they also discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Lasting stability

Erdogan highlighted the need to turn the current de facto ceasefire between Iran and Israel into lasting stability, stressing the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

He also expressed Ankara's readiness to take on responsibilities to promote peace, including serving as a mediator if required.

Advancing bilateral relations in all areas, particularly in trade, would benefit both countries, the Turkish president added.

The directorate added that during the meeting, Erdogan was accompanied by several high-level officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan's chief advisor on foreign policy and security.