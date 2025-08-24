WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces withdraw from Palestinian town after 3-day raid in occupied West Bank
Illegal Israeli settlers stage attacks on Palestinians and their property across occupied West Bank
Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers remained stationed nearby despite pulling out from the town. / AA
August 24, 2025

Israeli army forces withdrew on Sunday from the Palestinian town of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction after a three-day military assault, witnesses said.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers remained stationed nearby despite pulling out from the town.

The army started the offensive on the village on Thursday, an assault described by residents as “revenge-driven.”

Dozens of Palestinians were arrested, including local councillor Amin Abu Alia, and hundreds of olive trees were uprooted during the raid.

According to the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities issued a military order to remove trees across 297 dunams (roughly 297,000 square meters) of Al-Mughayyir’s land, citing security pretexts to benefit illegal settlement expansion.

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers carried out a series of attacks on Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

Illegal settler violence was reported in Hebron, Jericho, Ramallah, and Nablus, the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said in a statement.

According to Palestinian figures, illegal settlers carried out 466 attacks in the occupied West Bank in July alone, killing four Palestinians, forcibly displacing two Bedouin communities, and attempting to establish 15 new outposts.

At least 1,014 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
