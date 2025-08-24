Israeli army forces withdrew on Sunday from the Palestinian town of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction after a three-day military assault, witnesses said.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers remained stationed nearby despite pulling out from the town.

The army started the offensive on the village on Thursday, an assault described by residents as “revenge-driven.”

Dozens of Palestinians were arrested, including local councillor Amin Abu Alia, and hundreds of olive trees were uprooted during the raid.

According to the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities issued a military order to remove trees across 297 dunams (roughly 297,000 square meters) of Al-Mughayyir’s land, citing security pretexts to benefit illegal settlement expansion.