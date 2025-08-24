At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured as a fresh spell of monsoon rains triggered flash floods and landslides in northern Pakistan on Sunday, raising the death toll to over 460 in less than two weeks, authorities and local media reported.

Fresh casualties were reported from different districts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, which remained the hardest-hit during the ongoing monsoon spell, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

At least eight casualties were reported from Dera Ismail Khan over the past 24 hours, whereas three children were killed when the roof of their home collapsed in remote Dir district, which sits near the Afghanistan border, the rescue officials said.

At least 40 people were injured in Dera Ismail Khan as massive rains flanked by gusty winds hit the district.

According to the latest figures issued by the PDMA, some 406 people have been killed across KP province since August 15; of them, 337 were killed in the Buner district, which bore the main impact of massive rains and floods.