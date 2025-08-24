WORLD
2 min read
Sudan's RSF shells hospital, abducts 8 in El-Fasher: rescuers
Since losing Khartoum in March, the RSF has stepped up attacks on El-Fasher and surrounding camps in a bid to tighten its hold on western Sudan, where it now controls most of the Darfur region.
Sudan's RSF shells hospital, abducts 8 in El-Fasher: rescuers
Since losing Khartoum in March, the RSF has stepped up attacks on El-Fasher / AP
August 24, 2025

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shelled a hospital in North Darfur's besieged city of El-Fasher and abducted six women and two children from a displacement camp, rescuers and a medic said on Sunday.

El-Fasher, under RSF siege for over a year, is the last major city in western Darfur still held by the army and a flashpoint in the war that erupted in April 2023 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The Emergency Response Room at the Abu Shouk camp near El-Fasher on Sunday said RSF fighters stormed the site, seizing eight unarmed civilians -- six women, a 40-day-old baby and a three-year-old child -- and taking them to an undisclosed location.

More than 20 camp residents were missing, the rescuers said, warning the actual number could be higher.

Abu Shouk, home to tens of thousands of displaced people, has been attacked twice this month.

The first assault left more than 40 people dead, according to first responders.

Recommended

On Saturday, RSF artillery hit the emergency and trauma unit of a hospital in El-Fasher, wounding seven people, including a staff member, a doctor told AFP.

The bombardment, which continued into Sunday morning, "caused damage to the emergency department, forcing us to suspend operations", said the doctor, requesting anonymity for safety reasons.

The hospital is one of only three still functioning in the city.

Abu Shouk is among three camps outside El-Fasher where famine was declared late in 2024.

The United Nations has warned famine could spread to the city, though a lack of data has so far delayed a possible declaration.

The conflict, which has killed tens of thousands, has triggered what the UN calls the world's biggest displacement and hunger crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us