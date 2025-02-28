1 min read
How many hours will Muslims fast this Ramadan?
The duration of daily fasting during Ramadan for over two billion Muslims around the world varies depending on location and time of year, ranging from around 12 hours to 16 hours.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Semih Genc / TRT World and Agencies
The duration of daily fasting during Ramadan for more than two billion Muslims around the world varies depending on location and time of year.

Countries at northern latitudes will observe the longest daily fasting periods — extending to around 16 hours by the end of the month of fasting — while countries near the equator will experience this year’s shortest fasting durations, typically around 12 hours.  

The Islamic month of Ramadan — which is set to begin on March 1 in many parts of the globe after the sighting of the New Moon — is considered the holiest month of the year to Muslims, who abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until dusk for 29 to 30 days. The month of fasting is then followed by the Eid al Fitr celebration.

