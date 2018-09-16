TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Gazoz remains one of Turkey's favourite drinks for decades
Gazoz was first founded during the Ottoman era and was a must-have drink for the children and teenagers between the years of the 1940s-1980s.
Gazoz remains one of Turkey's favourite drinks for decades
Almost every region of Turkey has its own Gazoz and the drink now comes in a wide variety of flavours to choose from. / AA Archive
September 16, 2018

It has been decades since Gazoz became a casual drink in Turkey and what is interesting about the fizzy drink is that it continues to be one of the most favourite beverages for the people of all ages across the country. 

These days, it is mass produced and one of the leading brands Uludag, says sales have increased so much that it has to keep up with a demand of more than 5 million bottles a day.

Almost every region of Turkey has its own Gazoz and the drink now comes in a wide variety of flavours to choose from.

"In the year of 1955, I think I was about 13 years old when I first drank Gazoz. On my way to school and after school I would be sure to have one and offer some to my friends," says Ali Ihsan Mustanoglu.

TRT World's Nazli Yilmaz reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us