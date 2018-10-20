WORLD
2 MIN READ
African billionaire abducted in Tanzania returns home safely
Mohammed Dewji, CEO of the METL Group family conglomerate, was seized in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam last week.
African billionaire abducted in Tanzania returns home safely
The seizure of Mohammed Dewji, who has also served as member of parliament in the past, had caused consternation in the East African nation as he is one of its most prominent business executives.
October 20, 2018

Africa's youngest billionaire, snatched a week ago off the street outside a luxury hotel in Tanzania, has returned home safely, the family company that he runs said on Saturday.

Mohammed Dewji, 43-year-old CEO of the METL Group family conglomerate, was seized as he arrived for a morning workout in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam last week.

Forbes estimates his net worth as $1.5 billion, making him Africa's 17th richest man and its youngest billionaire.

"I have returned home safely," METL Group quoted him as saying on its Twitter feed, without providing more details about how he was freed or got away from his captors.

The company also quoted him thanking those who had worked for his release, including the police.

The seizure of Dewji, who has also served as member of parliament in the past, had caused consternation in the East African nation as he is one of its most prominent business executives.

January Makamba, the country's minister of environment and Dewji's former colleague in parliament, also tweeted on Saturday morning that he had spoken with him and that he was safe.

Makamba said that Dewji had bruises on his hands and feet from being tied up by his kidnappers.

He said the kidnappers had freed Dewji by dumping him in a field in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dewji's family had offered a reward of $440,000 for information leading to his release.

METL Group is involved in a diverse range of manufacturing, farming, transport, infrastructure, agroprocessing and telecoms businesses spanning 11 African countries.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us