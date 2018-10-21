WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brexit continues to remain divisive subject among UK citizens
Britain's divorce from the European Union has not only polarised political parties but the deal is also creating divisions among members of the same family.
Brexit continues to remain divisive subject among UK citizens
Protesters participating in an anti-Brexit demonstration march through central London, Britain on October 20, 2018. / Reuters
October 21, 2018

While Brexit continues to drive a wedge between political parties, it is also polarising families. 

Two brothers in Notthingham, who run their own businesses next to one another, have opposing opinions when it comes to the Britain's divorce from the European Union.

"My principles basically are that Britain should be, like any other country a sovereign state. It should be reliant on its own government, its own parliament, its own laws," says Nigel Baxter. who is a managing director of RH Commercial Vehicles.

But, his brother, Ian Baxter, who is chairman of Baxer Freight, has different take on the matter. 

"I think the reality of modern life is that co-operation with our neighbours and friends is really important," 

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us