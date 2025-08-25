The Iranian and Russian presidents have discussed Tehran's nuclear programme, as European powers threaten to reimpose sanctions on Tehran over the moribund 2015 deal.

Britain, France and Germany have threatened to trigger a "snapback mechanism" to reintroduce UN sanctions that were lifted under the agreement unless Iran agrees to curb its uranium enrichment and restore cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspectors.

Iran will hold talks with the European trio in Geneva on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said on Monday, in which the pair "touched on the situation around Iran's nuclear programme".

Related Tehran and Moscow sign treaty to strengthen military ties - TRT Global

The Iranian presidency said Pezeshkian had thanked Putin for supporting Tehran's "right to enrichment" and said Iran was "not seeking and will never seek to build nuclear weapons".

The two countries have bolstered political, military and economic ties during Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.