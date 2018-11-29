WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, UK reach new post-Brexit deal on air services
The deal “will guarantee the continuation of the vital transatlantic routes used by tens of millions of passengers a year, ensuring people can continue to travel easily between the UK and US.
US, UK reach new post-Brexit deal on air services
Passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London. / Reuters
November 29, 2018

The US and Britain have reached a deal on a new open skies aviation agreement to govern air travel after the UK exits the European Union, the two governments said on Wednesday.

The deal “will guarantee the continuation of the vital transatlantic routes used by tens of millions of passengers a year, ensuring people can continue to travel easily between the UK and US and maintaining choice and good value travel,” the British government said in a statement.

The biggest concern has been over post-Brexit bilateral rules that would require airlines to have substantial US or British ownership. 

That posed a problem for British airlines with significant EU ownership.

The agreement will allow them to continue existing operations under the EU-US open skies deal.

A US State Department official confirmed late on Wednesday it had completed talks on the agreement that will take effect after Brexit.

“The text meets the US objectives of a smooth transition in the transatlantic aviation market post-Brexit and increased market access for US carriers,” the official said.

In future, airlines that change hands will have to meet the ownership requirements or get US approval, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

British-based carriers including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian Air could have been negatively impacted without a deal.

IAG, the Anglo-Spanish airline group that is the parent company of British Airways and Spain’s Iberia, has also been working to address EU ownership issues after the European Commission said it could fall below EU ownership requirements after Brexit.

Willie Walsh, IAG’s CEO, said in a statement that the “agreement is a significant positive development which we welcome.” He said it “facilitates strong competition and is clearly pro-consumer.”

Airlines for America, a trade group for major US airlines, said the deal “provides the legal framework for the 20 million passengers and more than 900,000 tons of cargo flown between the two countries annually.”

Britain is in advanced talks for a bilateral air services arrangement with Canada and has also reached air services agreements with Albania, Georgia, Iceland, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, Morocco and Switzerland.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us