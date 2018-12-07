TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Istanbul becomes safer as crime rates fall over 17 percent - police chief
Even with a burgeoning population, crime rates remain low in the city by the Bosphorus in comparison to other big metropoles around the world.
Istanbul becomes safer as crime rates fall over 17 percent - police chief
People walk along the popular shopping avenue Istiklal Street near Taksim Square in Istanbul. December 31, 2017. / AP
December 7, 2018

Istanbul is one of the safest cities among the major metropoles, according to its police chief, Mustafa Caliskan.

Speaking at the “Metropol Security” conference at Istanbul Aydin University on Thursday, Caliskan said 35,334 police officers and 2,846 neighbourhood guards work to make the city more secure.

With a population of 15 million, Istanbul has more people than 130 entire countries, he said. 

In Istanbul, one police officer is responsible for nearly 400 people. The world average, Caliskan said, 200 people to one police officer. 

Even with a lower number of dedicated police officers per person, “city security in Istanbul is much higher than other metropoles” Caliskan added.

“In 2017, the homicide rate of Istanbul was 2.6 per 100,000 residents, these rates are higher in many developed countries, according to surveys,” Caliskan said.

According to Caliskan, one big problem for metropoles is when foreign nationals get involved in crime. In Istanbul, 5.4 percent crimes were committed by foreign nationals in 2017. 

He noted there has been a 17.5 percent decrease in crime in the city since last year.

How to other major cities fare in 2017?

The murder rate was 3.4 per 100,000 people in New York.

In Brussels, there were 43 homicides in 2017, which amounts to 3.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate was 62.25 for every 100,000 residents in Cape Town.

In Amsterdam, there were 16 homicide cases that equal to 2 per 100,000 residents in 2017. 

The urban side of Moscow sees 7.52 homicides per 100,000 in 2017.

At least142 homicides occurred in London which makes the rate 1.7 per 100,000.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us