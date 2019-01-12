WORLD
2 MIN READ
Exclusive: US Democrat Ilhan Omar on ending the government shutdown
Somali-American Ilhan Omar, 36, won a seat for the Democrats in Minnesota - one of the first two Muslim women ever to sit in the House of Representatives.
Exclusive: US Democrat Ilhan Omar on ending the government shutdown
Ilhan Omar is a Somali American congresswoman representing Minnesota. / TRTWorld
January 12, 2019

As the standoff between US President Trump and the Democrats continues, there is one member of Congress who has made it clear that the left will not back down. 

"This manufactured crisis can only end when the White House decides they have to give up on their fantasy wall," said Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in an exclusive interview with TRT World.

Somali-American Ilhan Omar, 36, won a seat for the Democrats in Minnesota in last year's November midterm elections – one of the first two Muslim women ever to sit in the House of Representatives.

Ilhan Omar fled Somalia's civil war with her family when she was just eight years old. After living in Kenya, she finally made it to the United States as a refugee at the age of 12. She became a US citizen when she was 19 years old.

In her first interview since she was sworn in, Omar discusses the government shutdown gripping the US with TRT World’s Alican Ayanlar.

The full interview will air on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us