WORLD
4 MIN READ
British PM rejects calls for resignation timetable
Theresa May is under increasing pressure from her party's MPs and activists unhappy over her handling of Brexit, which was meant to have taken place on March 29 but has been delayed twice.
British PM rejects calls for resignation timetable
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain May 8, 2019. / Reuters
May 8, 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday resisted demands from within her party to give a clear timetable for stepping down, with her spokesman insisting she would stay until Britain's exit from the EU is finalised.

"She is here to deliver Brexit in phase one and then she will leave to make way for new leadership for phase two," the Downing Street spokesman said.

In March, May promised that after taking Britain out of the European Union, she would let another leader negotiate future bilateral ties with the bloc.

With Brexit now delayed to October 31, however, her critics fear she might stay in office for many more months and are pressing for clarity on her departure.

She is immune from a leadership contest until December after surviving one last year.

Anger has flared up after dismal local election results last week, and senior lawmaker Graham Brady met May on Tuesday to relay his colleagues' concerns.

Brady, the chairman of the so-called 1922 committee of Tory MPs, said she agreed to address its executive members next week on the question of her future.

He also said she hoped to hold another vote on her EU divorce deal before European elections take place in Britain on May 23, by bringing forward a bill to implement the text.

The prime minister agreed a Brexit deal with the EU last November, but MPs had rejected it three times.

'Not an issue about me'

Earlier, Brexit-backing Conservative Andrea Jenkyns confronted May in the House of Commons, saying "the public no longer trust her to run Brexit negotiations."

May replied: "This is not an issue about me and it's not an issue about her. If it were an issue about me and the way I vote, we would already have left the EU."

The government has for several weeks been in talks with the main opposition Labour party to find a compromise deal, but there is no sign of progress yet.

A Labour spokesman said the party hoped to establish "in the next few days" whether a deal was possible.

If their talks fail, May has pledged to allow the parliament to decide on a new strategy in a series of votes.

The EU agreed to delay Brexit to allow British politicians to try to agree a way to leave that minimises the impact of the split.

May on Tuesday reluctantly accepted that Britain will take part in European elections, almost three years after voting to leave the EU.

But she still hopes a divorce deal can be agreed to allow Brexit by June 30, which would mean British MEPs would never have to take their seats.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us