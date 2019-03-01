WORLD
1 MIN READ
Albanian opposition stages protests against corruption
Thousands of Albanians have been protesting about the connection between politicians and organised crime.
Albanian opposition stages protests against corruption
Albania's national flag is pictured during an anti-government protest in front of the Parliament in Tirana, Albania, February 21, 2019. / Reuters
March 1, 2019

For almost three decades Albania has been adapting to post-Communist rule. Gradually corruption has seeped into almost every strata of society.

Albania has a reputation beyond its borders for trafficking people and drugs.  Smuggling has become the standard practice since the 1990's. People also complain about tendering for contracts and the construction sector especially ‚and are suspicious of close cooperation between some politicians and organised crime.

Some contracts are awarded without competition to a small influential group.  The economic damage of corruption in the past five years according to Albania's main Audit Office is $4.2 billion. 

The equivalent of the government's budget for an entire year.

TRT World’s Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Tirana.

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us