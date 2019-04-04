WORLD
Video of British soldiers shooting Corbyn poster sparks outrage
The British military says it is investigating after a video of soldiers shooting at an image of the opposition Labour party leader was published online.
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn as he speaks in the House of Commons in London on December 4, 2018. / AFP
April 4, 2019

A video of British soldiers in Afghanistan using a poster of the opposition Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, as target practice has prompted outrage and condemnation in the UK.

The video, which shows several soldiers in full army uniform firing at an image of the leftist politician, has been confirmed as genuine by the British Ministry of Defence.

Corbyn told journalists that he was “shocked” and stressed the need to combat what he called “far-right intimidation”.

A spokesman for the army unit involved, Brigadier Nick Perry, described the incident as a “serious error” of judgement, and the military said it has launched an investigation.

The incident is the latest controversy involving the far-right and members of the British military.

Last year British soldier, Mikko Vehvilainen, was revealed to have kept a picture of himself performing a Nazi salute. He later pleaded guilty to possessing a banned canister of a noxious CS gas but was cleared of terrorism offences.

There was further controversy in October, when a picture of recruits posing with far-right agitator, Tommy Robinson, went viral prompting another investigation by the military.

The controversy has raised fears of extremist ideology within the ranks of the UK’s military, as well as incitement against left-wing figures, like Corbyn in the media.

In June 2016, Labour MP Jo Cox, was murdered in broad daylight by a man shouting racist slogans.

“Violent far-right extremist organisation openly flaunt having members in the British armed forces. No wonder they are holding target practice on Jeremy Corbyn,” said left-wing activist Liam Baxter on Twitter.

“My ancestors did not fight Nazis only to let them infiltrate again in the next century,” he added.

Former soldier Joe Glenton, who refused to return to Afghanistan in opposition to the war there, wrote that the army was a “reflection” of society, and that politicians had played a role in radicalising the right.

“Jeremy Corbyn has been dehumanised by his enemies to the point of being seen as fair game. His death is no more than a joke,” he wrote.

“Some centrists and conservatives seem at times to ache for it and fantasise over it,” he continued.

Since Corbyn’s election as Labour party leader, the veteran leftist has become the focus of intense tabloid media criticism over his anti-war positions. 

SOURCE:TRT World
