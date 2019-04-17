TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's first lady wins ‘changemaker' award
Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkey's President Erdogan, was chosen by the World Humanitarian Forum for her inspiring work and humanitarian efforts.
Turkey's first lady wins ‘changemaker' award
Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan (C) receives the "Changemaker" award by the World Humanitarian Forum in London, United Kingdom. April 17, 2019. / AA
April 17, 2019

The World Humanitarian Forum, which brings together leading philanthropists and non-governmental organisations, honoured Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan with the "Changemaker" award on Wednesday at an event in London. 

The first lady said she was receiving the award “on behalf of the generous Turkish people, whose hearts ache with a crying child, who see strangers as guests from God.”

The form this year is hosting "dignitaries and game changers in the development sector," the website said. 

Both Erdogan and Cherie Blair addressed the event. 

"I am very pleased to have the First Lady of Turkey and Cherie Blair join us at the Forum. First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan has played a key role in helping women and refugees, especially offering shelter to over 3.5 million who had to flee Syria," said World Humanitarian Forum CEO Feraye Ozfescioglu.

"Meanwhile, with her foundation, Cherie Blair has worked across 100 countries for over 10 years on women’s empowerment in low and middle-income countries.” 

The award recognises inspiring personalities from around the world. It is viewed as recognition of the work of charities and development agencies like the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent. Representatives of those agencies will also attend the forum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us