The World Humanitarian Forum, which brings together leading philanthropists and non-governmental organisations, honoured Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan with the "Changemaker" award on Wednesday at an event in London.

The first lady said she was receiving the award “on behalf of the generous Turkish people, whose hearts ache with a crying child, who see strangers as guests from God.”

The form this year is hosting "dignitaries and game changers in the development sector," the website said.

Both Erdogan and Cherie Blair addressed the event.

"I am very pleased to have the First Lady of Turkey and Cherie Blair join us at the Forum. First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan has played a key role in helping women and refugees, especially offering shelter to over 3.5 million who had to flee Syria," said World Humanitarian Forum CEO Feraye Ozfescioglu.

"Meanwhile, with her foundation, Cherie Blair has worked across 100 countries for over 10 years on women’s empowerment in low and middle-income countries.”

The award recognises inspiring personalities from around the world. It is viewed as recognition of the work of charities and development agencies like the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent. Representatives of those agencies will also attend the forum.